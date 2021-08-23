LEAVENWORTH - A 78-year-old Peshastin man is back home after going on an unwanted multi-day excursion that started as a fishing trip in the Icicle Drainage several miles west of the city limits of Leavenworth last week.
Chelan County Sheriff’s officials say the man was reported missing on Monday, August 16 after he didn’t return home from fishing on Sunday, August 15.
Search and rescue teams searched throughout the week to find the missing fisherman.
On Aug. 20, a group of hikers found the man on the trail and flagged down a search team in the area who were on their way to the Chelan County Search and Rescue base. The hikers found the missing man just over two miles from the French Creek trailhead.
Authorities say the elderly man was dehydrated, but could walk. However, rescuers carted the man out of the forest.