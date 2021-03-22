HARTLINE - Swift work by rescuers likely saved a Hartline man’s life after being exposed to the elements for a lengthy period.
At around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a 70-year-old male with dementia wandered away from his home in the 13000 of Road 45-Northeast.
Search and rescue crews combed the area for 2.5 hours as temperatures dropped into the mid-30’s.
A Grant County Sheriff’s Office drone was deployed, and within eight minutes the aircraft sensed the missing man’s heat signature.
The missing man was located and treated by emergency crews.
The individual was found lying down in tall sage brush; he was unhurt and returned home.