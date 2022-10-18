A harrowing helicopter rescue that battled battering winds while freeing a hiker who was pinned underneath a refrigerator-sized boulder in Chelan County is getting nationwide attention after it was featured on ABC's Good Morning America. Chelan County Sgt. Jason Reinfeld of Emergency Management, Chelan County Mountain Rescue's Vern Nelson Jr. and Clint Webley of Wenatchee Valley Fire and Rescue were interviewed on the primetime morning show.
28-year-old Ben Delahunty had to be rescued on Oct. 10 from the Lake Viviane area south of Leavenworth after being trapped under the large boulder. Delahunty’s hiking partner called RiverCom dispatch at about 9:30 a.m. after a large boulder the size of a refrigerator pinned Delahunty’s wrist and legs. A hoist capable helicopter was requested and the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded with air bladders capable of lifting the boulder and other heavy objects weighing 11 tons or less.
A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and rescue team responded, dropping the first paramedics on the scene at about 12:20 p.m. A Wenatchee helicopter was also used to get rescues to the scene.
Delahunty’s location was in an area that needed ropes to safely access as there was a risk of a fall. Using the air bladders, rescuers were able to free Delahunty at about 2:50 p.m.
Winds in the area had picked up by the time Delahunty was freed, and an attempt to hoist him from the area was unsuccessful. A later break in the weather allowed for a successful hoist and Delahunty was taken to Central Washington hospital in Wenatchee. The sheriff’s office says he has significant injuries to his leg but is expected to recover.
The Good Morning America interview featured footage from the rescue as well as comments from Reinfeld who was the incident commander of the rescue and Webley who coordinated resources for the rescue.
"It was really unique to be in the national spotlight for something we do often. I was glad we were able to spotlight the work that was done. These people go in multiple times a week conducting rescues."
Chelan County Mountain Rescue is in need of donations to continue operating, to donate, go to their website at home.chelancountymountainrescue.com to donate. Chelan County Mountain Rescue is also on Facebook.