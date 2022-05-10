EPHRATA - On Tuesday, the Ephrata School District announced its acquisition of land near the Port of Ephrata for future school construction. To be exact, Ephrata Schools bought 40.33 acres of land.
“We’ve been watching residential construction boom in the area,” said Tim Payne, Ephrata School District Superintendent. “By locking in this purchase now, we believe we are taking prudent financial steps to protect the district as the cost of land in the area continues to increase.”
The City of Ephrata provided some information that reflects Payne’s statement. 127 buildable lots have been approved for construction within the city limits during the past year; an additional 329 are in the early planning stages. In the first 10 weeks of 2022, permits for 46 single family were issued, a significant increase from 34 building permits for homes issued in 2021.
“The City of Ephrata’s building department is one of the busiest in the county,” said Ephrata City Administrator, Mike Warren. “Residential growth is happening all over Ephrata. As the city’s population increases, planning for additional schools to hold new families makes a tremendous amount of sense.”
The City of Ephrata purchased the parcel for $423,000 on April 1, 2022 from SeaCal Properties Inc. The plot is situated near the Port of Ephrata on the northeast side of town.
No dollars from the current bond projects were used to make this purchase.
The Ephrata School District is already comprised of six schools: Ephrata High School, Ephrata Middle School, Parkway Intermediate School, Columbia Ridge Elementary School, Grant Elementary School, and Tiger Cub Preschool.