EPHRATA - Dustin Canfield, a former chief deputy with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office who was one of two chief deputies to recently resign, questioned how an internal investigation of another chief deputy was handled by Sheriff Tom Jones.
iFIBER ONE News obtained a copy of Canfield’s and former Chief Deputy Darrik Gregg’s resignation letters through a public records request. While the sheriff said earlier this week the two resigned due to “personal reasons,” Canfield cites the handling of “a very unfortunate series of events” as his reason for leaving the sheriff’s office.
“I want you to know I truly appreciate the opportunity to serve as a chief deputy with this administration for nearly the past three years. A position I have held with honor and a team I believed would continue to accomplish great things,” Canfield wrote. “Although, as you are aware, a very unfortunate series of events have occurred, and the manner in which they were handled, (is) something I cannot support. After countless prayers and deep consideration, I cannot continue as a member of this team and organization. To continue would be against who I am and what I believe in.”
Canfield declined to comment further at this time. Gregg is currently not available to comment.
While Gregg’s resignation letter does not mention any concerns within the department, his resignation was also due to the handling of an initial internal investigation by the sheriff, according to law enforcement members aware of the situation.
According to information disclosed, the sheriff had received a complaint about possible discrepancies in payroll and leave involving Chief Deputy Ken Jones, the sheriff’s brother, relating to the sheriff’s office and private security jobs.
Sheriff Jones confirmed on Thursday the complaint was initially reviewed by himself and payroll staff. Jones said at the time he felt there was not a reason to go forward with further investigation. The circumstances of that review are why both Canfield and Gregg ended their employment with the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff told iFIBER ONE News an internal investigation, conducted by an outside agency, has since been opened after consulting with the county’s legal department. Jones said he doesn’t anticipate the outcome of the initial review to change during the internal investigation.
Jones says the investigation is expected to be completed next week.