OKANOGAN - A prized relic that was revealed to the surprise of its new owners during restoration of an old theater in Okanogan County is nearing full preservation. The Nick and Lisa Timm found two large 115-year-old mural during demolition in January 2022.
Each mural was encapsulated behind two walls in the old theater that was built in 1907. The murals were concealed when the space received a facelift in 1918. The murals were only a few years old at the time. The hand-painted murals are 60 feet in length and 20 feet.
The Timms started a GoFundMe to raise the $50,000 needed to restore the murals and successfully achieve their fundraising goal over a short period of time.
After securing the needed funding, the couple turned to Dr. Wendy Waszut-Barrett, a scenic artist and historian who specializes in painted settings for opera houses, social halls, theatres, cinemas and other entertainment venues. Waszut-Barrett is also professionally proficient in preserving theatrical heritage, restoration of historic backdrops and the training of scenic artists in lost painting techniques. Waszut-Barrett successfully removed the murals from the walls of the former theater and stored them in a dry, temperature-controlled setting for months.
On Friday, Oct. 14, Waszut-Barrett had announced that the actual restoration process is officially underway.
"Over the past six days, I have successfully removed the wallpaper layers, preserving the distemper painting on front. It took me four months to come up with the process; dampening the wallpaper without reactivating the distemper paint below. It was a balancing act to be sure, as the dry climate causes the distilled water to rapidly evaporate before penetrating the successive layers of paper and glue," she wrote on her Facebook page. "The two murals are really identical to any early-twentieth-century backdrop; same type of fabric, seams, and distemper paint."
Next week, Wazut-Barrett says she plans to repair all of the fabric damage and prepare the murals for hanging.
However, the murals are too large to hang in the building the TImms bought because they are in the process of converting it into a bar. A new home for the murals is currently being sought.
Wazut-Barrett says she'll post another update on the restoration of the murals next month.