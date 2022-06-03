MOSES LAKE — Work to resurface Valley Road in Moses Lake is scheduled to begin on Monday.
Contractors will be working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to resurface Valley, from Stratford Road to Paxson Drive.
The first half of the project, which is resurfacing the north half of Valley Road, is scheduled through Aug. 5. Resurfacing the south half of the road follows and is expected to be completed in September.
Local access to all side roads will be open during construction.
No construction is scheduled for fair week Aug. 17-21.
The project includes replacing the asphalt activity trail on the south side of Valley Road with a concrete surface. Other improvements include replacing the gutter on the south edge with a standard curb and gutter section, and stormwater improvements.