EPHRATA - Retired Grant County Sheriff’s Office K9 Chicka has passed away
Chicka passed away on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chicka joined the sheriff’s office in 2016, paired with Lt. Ric Char. She served until September of 2020 and was retired due to ongoing medical issues that did not allow her to continue as a police dog. Chicka assisted several agencies in and around Grant County, being deployed about 90 times and making 35 captures. Chicka was also part of demonstrations for organizations, schools and programs throughout the county.
“We are saddened by the news that retired GCSO K9 Chicka has passed away,” the sheriff’s office stated. “She was a good dog and caught a lot of bad guys. We will miss her.”
After retiring, Chicka continued to live with Lt. Char and his family.
“She was amazing in so many ways and I’m so thankful for the time we had with her. Thank you to all those who have supported her and given her so much love,” the Char family stated.