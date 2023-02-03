EPHRATA — Retired Grant County K9 Grizzly has passed away, according to the sheriff’s office.
Grizzly, who served with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to 2019, died Thursday due to health complications. His owner and former handler, Cpl. Dave De La Rosa, was with Grizzly to say goodbye.
“Today, I lost Grizzly. He got sick and passed away today,” De La Rosa stated. “I have had many dogs over my lifetime but none as amazing as Grizzly. My family will miss you. Thank you for protecting me as my partner at work.”
Grizzly was retired from the sheriff’s office in 2019 due to medical issues. He was the first K9 in service to start the K9 patrol unit and is responsible for multiple captures as well as a life-saving find of an at-risk man with dementia.