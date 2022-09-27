MOSES LAKE - A criminal justice instructor at a school in Moses Lake applied his teachings to a real-world situation at the CB Tech Center on Tuesday when he detained a gunman who had allegedly threatened students.
According to the Moses Lake Police Department, the incident occurred just before 2 p.m. Two students reported to staff at CB Tech that they had been threatened by a man in the parking lot with a gun. The school quickly went into lockdown as did other nearby schools. As the school went into lockdown, retired Moses Lake police chief Dave Ruffin, a criminal justice teacher at CB Tech, went to the parking lot to protect any students still outside. Ruffin located the suspect after going outside and detained him until officers arrived.
According to the investigation, 22-year-old Leonel Balderas-Mondragon came to campus to pick up a family member. Balderas-Mondragon had reportedly approached the two students who were seated in a car in the parking lot, brandished his 9mm handgun and threatened them.
During detainment, Balderas-Mondragon admitted that he had a gun. No one was hurt.
Balderas-Mondragon was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of felony threats, unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds and unlawful display of a firearm.