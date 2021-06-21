MOSES LAKE - A Maple Valley family never gave up in its search for their beloved family dog after being involved in a horrible accident that ended the life of a child on June 13 near Moses Lake.
The Cepoi family was riding passenger with their dog in a vehicle driven by Lurie Buza of Maple Valley when the crash happened on Dodson Road. The car the Cepoi family was riding in rolled five times.
The Cepoi’s family dog, Toby, is a Shih Tzu puppy that got scared and fled the scene of the crash after running through the window that a person used to crawl out of the vehicle.
Worried about the dog’s slim chances of survival due to the heat, and presence of snakes and coyotes, the Lost and Found Pets of Grant County group sprang into action in hopes of finding the stray canine.
A trap containing dog treats, canned dog food, the animal’s blanket, and a sock belonging to a little girl in the family; the contraption was placed on Dodson Road near the fire station.
Miraculously, after six days the trap worked and Toby was found. Annette Hernandez of the Lost and Found Pets of Grant County group informed the family and Toby was reunited with them in Ellensburg.
“…we met the family in Ellensburg and when they got out of the car the mom was crying. She was so happy to see their dog. The kids jumped out of their car and were excited to see their pup too. It was so cute, the kids had little zip lock baggies of treats for Toby. When Toby saw them, he was wiggling and wagging his tail like crazy, we could tell he knew who they were and was happy to see them as well,” Annette wrote to iFIBER ONE News.
The mother of the family who lost their dog, Cristina Cepoi says she couldn’t believe Toby was found after that much time.