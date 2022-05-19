OMAK - The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation were gifted 328 acres of land that belonged to Wagner Ranch after it was taken from the tribes decades ago.
On Thursday, a signing ceremony was held that transferred the deed from Wagner Ranch to the tribes via the Methow Conservancy. The Wagner Ranch includes 328 acres of largely undisturbed riverfront land which will now be held in conservation to protect valuable fish and wildlife habitat. The land lies in the heart of Methow Tribe territory; the Methow Tribe is one of the tribes of the Confederated Colville Tribes. The land will be conserved under the guidance of Methow descendants through Colville Tribal ownership. The Tribes’ Fish and Wildlife Anadromous Program will work in the watershed doing salmon recovery. In addition, there is potential for restoration of native plants.
“The Colville Tribes is pleased to receive these lands from the Methow Conservancy,” said Chairman of the Colville Business Council Andrew Joseph, Jr. “The land is already being used for cultural activities and to improve fish and wildlife habitats. We accept our responsibility as stewards of this land to preserve a fertile habitat and we appreciate this opportunity to right some of the historical damage done to the Methow.
Sam Naney, President of the Board of Directors of the Methow Conservancy, said, “The Methow peoples’ legacy of stewardship on these lands should inspire all of us to live humbly and with intention in this beautiful valley. While no single project can resolve the past injustices levied on them and their ancestors, we sincerely hope this small step provides meaningful opportunities for the Methow and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation to practice their cultural traditions, to gather, and to regain their time-honored place here in the Methow.”
Sarah Brooks, Executive Director of the Methow Conservancy, added, “It is simply an honor to be a part of returning this land. It is a special place for fish and wildlife and it just feels right to return the care of this stretch of the river to its original stewards. We appreciate the generosity of our donors who shared the vision that the return of this land matters. We also appreciate the patience of the Colville Tribes as we have navigated through a process that was new to us. We hope to continue our partnership and find new ways to ensure a thriving and welcoming presence of the Methow people and Colville tribal members in the Methow Valley.”
More information about how the Methow people are protecting their traditional lands and waters, and about how the Colville Tribes and Methow Conservancy collaborate on salmon restoration efforts, may be found at https://colvilletribes.com/newsroom and https://www.methowconservacy.org.