QUINCY — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in a March 23 fatal shooting in Quincy.
Quincy police have partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service in its search for 18-year-old Horacio Morales Perez, charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
U.S. Marshals are offering the reward, according to Quincy police.
According to investigators, Morales Perez was the passenger in a black Honda that had pulled up to the 400 block of C Street Southeast. Morales Perez is accused of firing one shot into a silver Honda. Juan Carlos Diaz Guerrero Jr, 18, was struck by the bullet. He was taken by private vehicle to the hospital where he died.
After the shot was fired, police say the driver of the vehicle Morales Perez was in was told by Morales Perez to turn around. The driver eventually pulled over and Morales Perez and a send passenger ran off. Police say the driver was unaware was planning to shoot at the other vehicle.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Morales Perez. He is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-feet-9-inches tall and 175 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.