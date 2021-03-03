ROYAL CITY - Rey Rodriguez has been appointed as the new police chief in Royal City.
Rodriguez was named interim chief in October 2019 when Chief Darin Smith was out on extended medical leave.
Smith officially retired earlier this year after 30-plus years of service.
Rodriguez began his law enforcement career as a reserve deputy with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in 2008. He was hired as a provisional officer in Royal City in 2009 and was hired full-time in 2010.
“Through Rey’s career, he has taken first level supervisor and middle management training, which educates the officer on the administrative part of the job,” city officials stated.