OLYMPIA — Under a proposal announced Thursday by state Superintendent Chris Reykdal, all K-12 students in Washington would receive free school meals as part of their basic education.
“When students are hungry, their ability to learn and engage in school is impacted,” Reykdal stated. “Quality nutrition is a key component of student success and access to meals is an important part of being at school. We have to stop expecting families to foot the bill for resources and supports that are a normal part of the school day.”
The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction plans to submit the proposal to Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Legislature for consideration during the 2023 legislative session. If funded, all students would have access to universal school meals beginning the 2023-24 school year.
During the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, federal waivers allowed students to eat for free. Those waivers are now gone for the new school year and families are again required to pay for meals or submit applications for free or reduced-price meals.
If the proposal is approved, Washington would join a growing number of states in providing free meals to students.