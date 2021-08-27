MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District is celebrating the opening of its newest elementary school with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 7.
The grand opening and ribbon cutting is at 8:15 a.m. at Groff Elementary. The event will kick off with remarks from acting Superintendent Dr. Carole Meyer, board President Vicky Melcher and Groff Elementary principal Nikki Mackey.
Groff Elementary, named after longtime school board member Vicki Groff, is the district’s first two-story elementary school and is a prototype for future elementary schools in Moses Lake. The 57,000 square-foot building serves 500 students and includes 25 classrooms equipped with state of the art technology and flexible furniture.
The school is part of the construction bond approved by voters in 2017.
Groff Elementary is located at 1501 South Moses Lake Avenue. A virtual tour of the school will be available this fall.