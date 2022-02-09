EPHRATA - Grant PUD commissioners have unanimously selected Rich Wallen as the PUD’s new general manager and CEO.
Wallen has served as interim general manager since Jan. 1 after former General Manager Kevin Nordt stepped down to focus on his health as he battles prostate cancer.
“This process with the commission is part of what we’ve supported to bring folks up through the ranks that are part of this PUD family,” Commissioner Tom Flint said. “Rich has been very open and transparent…I’m happy to have you on board.”
Wallen joined the Grant PUD in June 2017 as managing director of power production, overseeing hydropower operations and ancillary hydro programs. In his most recent role as chief operations officer, his responsibilities expanded to include power delivery, safety and operations.
“I can’t thank this team in here enough,” Wallen said. “Everybody’s been willing to help out, train and calibrate me when I needed to be calibrated…We’ve got a great group of folks on board, moving the district in a positive direction.”
Wallen spent more than a decade in the U.S. Navy, eventually becoming the chief mechanical operator aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise. He also holds a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University and master’s in business from Clayton State University.