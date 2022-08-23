MOSES LAKE - A Wapato woman is recovering after sustaining a traumatic brain injury during the Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo at the Grant County Fair last week.
According to her GoFundMe page created by Katelyn Hansen of Mead, Madison Alderman got hurt while running flags on horseback at the rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 20. Madison's horse reportedly tumbled, sending Madison head-first into an arena post. The fall rendered Madison unconscious, prompting rodeo staff and a neurosurgeon in the stands to attend to her immediately. Alderman was initially transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake and was later airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane where she continues to recover. Alderman was committed to the hospital's intensive care unit where she remained unconscious through part of Monday. As of Tuesday, Katelyn says Madison is doing much better.
"Madison made huge strides yesterday (Monday) but she is not out of the woods yet.The doctors removed breathing and feeding tubes yesterday (Monday) and she is now off all calming medication; when they did this she was able to swallow on command and was squeezing Richard's (Madison's husband) hand," Katelyn stated. "She was opening her eyes barely, but you could see she is tracking Richard. A few hours later Richard called to tell us that Madison spoke!!! The nurses sat her up to clean her up and she said 'ow that hurts.' She is responding to simple questions but gets very tired and wants to fall back asleep."
Katelyn says family was able to video call Madison and her husband.
A GoFundMe created for Madison has already raised over $20,000 after it was created one day ago. The Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo donated $2,000 to Madison's GoFundMe.