WENATCHEE — A rise in gang activity and violence has prompted both the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts to enforce a list of prohibited items in school determined to be gang-related.
The new policy went into effect on Monday for all grades.
“Local law enforcement has made us aware of an alarming increase in gang activity and violence in our valley,” school district officials stated. “Wenatchee School District has been working proactively with our school resource officers and law enforcement to address this issue. However, we have reached a point where it is believed that the level of gang activity threatens the safety and well-being of our students while at school. The law enforcement community has been clear that there has been a dangerous rise in not only gang activity but also gang-related violence in Wenatchee. On both sides of the river gang activity and violence are happening in and around schools and at school sporting events.”
The prohibited items include any clothing or accessories that imply gang affiliation and clothing that is drug/alcohol related, weapon related or with hate group related symbols. The full list of prohibited items can be found here: https://bit.ly/3OhpfeD
“Gang involvement is not limited to high school students, our district has encountered students as young as 4th and 5th grades who are involved in these activities,” district officials added. “Of grave concern is that reported gang violence is threatening innocent students who have no gang affiliation by the clothing they wear. Any student at any age may unknowingly wear certain clothing or accessories that may put them in danger of being harmed.”
The district is also inviting community members to a conversation on gang violence and activity from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on May 4 at the district’s central office, located at 235 Sunset Ave.
“This event is intended to help inform and educate parents and the community on gangs and gang activity in schools. This event will include law enforcement, school resource officers, and community resources to support students and families,” district officials stated.