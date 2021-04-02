RITZVILLE - 9th District State Representative Mark Schoesler of Ritzville says no one should believe claims that the state’s agricultural industry backs a Democratic senator’s “cap-and-tax” bill. The Ritzville farmer says the proposal would have disastrous ramifications if it became law. Schoesler referred to a recent article in the Capital Press in which reporter Don Jenkins quoted officials with the Washington Farm Bureau, Northwest Agricultural Cooperative Council, and Washington’s Cattlemen’s Association. All reportedly countered Senator Reuven Carlyle’s recent claim that the state’s ag industry is an “enthusiastic supporter” of the cap-and-tax proposal, Senate Bill 5126.
“When you have officials from these important ag groups all saying this claim by Senator Carlyle is false, it really makes you shake your head,” said Schoesler, R-Ritzville, who runs a wheat farm and is a fifth-generation farmer. “As someone who serves an agricultural district, I’ve been in touch with a wide section of people in this sector. At best, they are apprehensive about this proposal. At worst, they are flat-out against it. People need to remember that farmers and growers are price takers, not price setters. If this bill becomes law, it will drive up food prices, which is bad news for consumers, especially those on a small income.”
Senate Bill 5126 is on the Senate’s voting calendar after getting approval along party lines by the Senate Environment, Energy, and Technology Committee, Senate Ways and Means Committee, and the Senate Rules Committee.
“When Senator Carlyle claimed in Ways and Means that his bill has support from agriculture, he followed it with a mention of reforestation. Trees are definitely an important rotational crop in Washington, but if the good senator from Seattle doesn’t know our agricultural sector is about much more than forestry, I’d encourage him to leave the city and pay a visit to the farms that grow our food and are so important to trade in our state,” Schoesler said.
“The fact that this bill never went to the Senate Transportation Committee, despite the enormous effect it could have on the cost of fuel, clearly indicates Democratic leaders don’t care much about the negative effect it will have on drivers, and on companies that rely on our roads to ship products and goods,” said Schoesler.
The 2021 legislative session is scheduled to end April 25.