SPOKANE - A Ritzville man died from injuries sustained in a Jan. 12 wreck with a moose on Interstate 90 west of Spokane.
Scott J. Brodie, 63, was driving a 2010 Mazda 3 west on I-90, about 12 miles west of Spokane, when a moose entered the highway from the north side, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Brodie’s car hit the moose in the left lane.
Brodie was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane with serious injuries. The state patrol reported he died from his injuries on Jan. 15.
His passenger, a 60-year-old Ritzville woman, had minor injuries.
Westbound I-90 was closed for more than two hours.