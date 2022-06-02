WENATCHEE — A Riverside man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted of child rape.
A jury in April found Thunder R. Danzuka, 43, guilty of two counts of first-degree rape of a child with aggravating circumstances and one count of second-degree rape of a child with aggravating circumstances.
Chelan County prosecutors recommended a prison sentence above the standard sentencing range. Judge Travis Brandt sentenced Danzuka to 218 months, the high end of the standard range.
“The survivor in this case has sown immense personal strength,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Julia Hartnell. “It was an honor to stand with her in court, to seek justice on her behalf and to see her grown from a victim to a survivor.”
Danzuka was initially tried in July 2021 but the trial resulted in a hung jury. The crimes were committed between 2010 and 2013 in Chelan County.
“For the survivor to have gone through a trial not once but twice shows an amount of courage that is humbling,” Hartnell added. “Fewer than 1 in 3 sexual crimes are reported to law enforcement, let alone prosecuted. Her tenacity and strength through this process is incredible.”
The victim in the case shared after trial that she hopes parents and caregivers realize the importance of listening and looking for changes in their children.