GEORGE — Adams Road North near George is closed due to a rollover wreck involving a propane truck.
Adams Road will be closed until about 3 p.m. between Road 5 Northwest and Road 6 Northwest, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the propane truck has a small leak that firefighters are managing. There is no risk to the public.
The truck driver was injured and taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center.
The closure will be in place until the propane can be transferred to another truck.