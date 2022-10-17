SKYKOMISH - Washington State Patrol is actively investigating a fatal shooting that happened on US 2 on Stevens Pass on Saturday.
At around 7:48 p.m., Troopers say the shooting happened just east of Stevens Pass Ski Resort at the King County/Chelan County border.
The incident started as road rage between the victim vehicle, a silver 2014 Kia Sorrento and the suspect vehicle, a Subaru SUV. When the driver of the Kia attempted to create distance between their vehicle and the Subaru, an occupant from the Subaru shot through the rear passenger window of the Kia.
A 24-year-old Everett woman identified as Raelyn Davis was struck by gunfire and was declared dead at the scene. The Subaru fled the scene in an unknown direction. The suspect is still at large, according to Washington State Patrol.
The suspect vehicle was described by witnesses as a dark-colored Subaru SUV with a roof-mounted cargo basket.
Anyone who thinks they saw the vehicle that matches that description is asked to call or email Detective Sergeant Michael Marken at 360-654-1140 or Michael.Marken@wsp.wa.gov.
A GoFundMe has been set up to support Raelyn's family.