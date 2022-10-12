A Washington State Department of Transportation road crew member reprioritized his immediate duties when a mother bear became separated from her cub on Blewett Pass on Monday afternoon.
Blewett Pass/SR 97 spans north to south between the Ellensburg/Cle Elum area to the Peshastin/Leavenworth area.
WSDOT officials say the worker spotted the bears in the early afternoon and noticed that the highway was separating the mama bear from her cub. The worker, John, quickly pulled onto the shoulder and activated his truck-mounted message board to warn traffic to slow down for wildlife near the road. Because of John's act of kindness, the mom and cub were reunited and continued their way up the mountains.
WSDOT officials are asking motorists to look out for migrating wildlife this month.