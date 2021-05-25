EPHRATA - An Ephrata homeowner had quite the uninvited guest in his home when a cougar made its way inside late Tuesday morning.
Ephrata Police say the cougar was initially seen in the 200 block of D Street in Ephrata where it was spotted jumping a fence into someone’s backyard.
Police say the feline traveled north to a home on F Street where a homeowner was standing outside. Ephrata Police Captain Eric Koch says the cat tried jumping through a closed window and when that didn’t work, it jumped through the man’s screen door, entering his home.
Scott, the homeowner, called the authorities and remained outside until they could collect the cougar. Police say no animals are other people were in Scott's home when the wildcat went inside. The animal was in the home for a lengthy period of time until someone who was authorized to sedate animals could arrive.
Fish and Wildlife eventually darted and tranquilized the cougar in the man's kitchen.
The cat, which weighted at least 150 pounds, was carried away and put into a Fish and Wildlife containment trailer and will be released into the wild elsewhere.