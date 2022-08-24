Grant County's Public Utility District is now acknowledging that the cost of doing business is bumping up due to inflation and that could translate into bigger bills for customers.
On Tuesday, Grant PUD's commission requested that staff provide them with additional cost-of-serve data to help them decide when a series of small rate hikes should take effect. The hikes could go into effect as early as 2023 to help offset the cost of inflation related to large capital projects anticipated in the ensuing years.
"Inflation is hitting us globally, everywhere," John Mertlich, senior manager of Financial Planning and Analysis, told commissioners of total expenditures for capital projects and operations and maintenance expected to end the year $14.3 million higher than the $301.7 million budgeted for 2022.
He said financial forecasts for 2023 and 2024 show the utility is well positioned for the immediate impacts of high inflation. However, in the years beyond 2023-2024, inflation-driven higher costs, combined with growing Grant County electricity demand, could weaken Grant PUD's financial metrics and jeopardize its credit rating.
Grant PUD Commissioner Tom Flint suggested that "now" is the time to start preparing for inflation-driven price hikes.
"From my perspective, it's better to have small, predictable rate increases rather than large ones," Flint said. "I'm trying to get my hands around this inflation thing. It's better to have a little cushion."
Staff agreed to collect the best data currently available and report back.