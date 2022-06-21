ROCK ISLAND — A Rock Island man was sentenced to five days in jail after making videos of women while they were using his bathroom.
Martin Ruiz Jr, 35, pleaded guilty to first-degree voyeurism. Two counts of the same charge were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Ruiz will also serve a year’s probation and is required to register as a sex offender.
According to NewsRadio 560 KPQ, Ruiz was arrested in December of 2020 after a woman discovered a cellphone hidden in Ruiz’s bathroom. The woman found the phone leaned up against a wire rack facing the toilet.
Court records state that the woman grabbed phone and played the video back from the beginning. Deputies say the video showed Ruiz placing the phone on the rack.