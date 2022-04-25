ENTIAT — Drivers can expect delays the next two weeks on Highway 97A south of Entiat due to rock scaling work.
The work is being done at milepost 211 from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a WSDOT contractor will be closing the highway in both directions. The closure is in place Monday through Friday through May 6.
WSDOT says the road will open for 15 minutes at the top of every hour to allow traffic to get by.
WSDOT is recommending drivers use Highway 97 on the east side of the Columbia River for any travel between Chelan and Wenatchee.