SEATTLE— Burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night, the National Weather Service in Seattle said.
The above photo was taken by Wenatchee Valley resident Kristen Hughes at about 9 p.m. Thursday.
“The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the service said in a tweet about the astral occurrence.
Anyone else in Seattle see this flying across the sky? What the heck is it? Meteorites? Space Junk? pic.twitter.com/00mcDioVDQ— Rachael Rosen (@Rosen_Rachael) March 26, 2021
There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground.
The rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, into orbit earlier this week, the Times reported.
SpaceX said Wednesday that the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.