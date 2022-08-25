MOSES LAKE - The husband of a rodeo rider who sustained a traumatic brain injury after falling from her horse says she is doing much better, but the road to a full recovery is "still long."
On Aug. 20, Madison Alderman was running flags on horseback at the Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo when a saddle issue caused her to fall from her horse while exiting the arena. Alderman reportedly struck her head on a post, rendering her unconscious.
The accident resulted in her being airlifted for treatment at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Initially, Madison was on breathing and feeding tubes while unconscious, but is now awake, talking and, as of Thursday, now walking, according to her husband Richard who provided an update on her GoFundMe page.
"Madison is up and moving with help from the nurses. She is eating pureed foods and is talking a fair amount clearly. She started therapy and is making good progress. She is making good facial recognition and able to identify most things. The year and month are still a little off but she is getting closer. Madison is showing great strides in getting better but there is still a long road ahead," Richard wrote.
Madison's GoFundMe page has raised over $25,000.