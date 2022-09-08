HARTLINE - A dust storm that only enveloped the Hartline area halted traffic on US 2 on Thursday, causing one non-injury crash.
Washington State Troopers say the storm rolled in at around noon.
State Patrol officials say traffic was brought to a halt due to the lack of visibility. One vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and was rear-ended by another vehicle; no one was hurt.
iFIBER ONE News spoke to one Hartline resident who works at the Hartline Town Hall.
"You couldn't see anything across the street, it was miserable," the witness remarked.
The dust storm reportedly lasted only 15 minutes.