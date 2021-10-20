FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, file photo, Washington State coach Nick Rolovich watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Pullman, Wash. The NHL suspending San Jose's Evander Kane 21 games for submitting a fake vaccination card and Washington State firing football coach Nick Rolovich for failing to comply with a vaccine mandate Monday provided two more reminders of the impact the coronavirus is still having on professional and college sports. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)