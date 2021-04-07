WARDEN - A 41-year-old Odessa woman reportedly unleashed unbridled fury during a confrontation between her and a couple in Warden on Wednesday.
The incident landed the Deborah Davidson in jail.
Grant County deputies say Davidson entered a home off SR 262 at around noon and used a Taser on a man and woman inside the home.
Davidson left the home and returned a short time later armed with a handgun. Davidson allegedly used the handgun and struck the man in the face with it; she began to chase him with the firearm after he bailed out of a window.
Warden Police and Grant County deputies arrived to take Davidson into custody without incident.
Davidson is in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of first degree burglary, one count of first degree assault, town counts of fourth degree assault, and one count of third degree malicious mischief.
Deputies say all the parties involved know each other and the incident is said to be connected to romantic relationships.