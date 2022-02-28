ORONDO - A rooster went on a wild ride through Orondo early Sunday when the car it was riding in flipped over.
Orondo firefighters and Washington State Troopers say just before 7 a.m., a sedan with a California license plate was southbound when it lost control and rolled over onto its top in the northbound lanes.
The driver and their two passengers exited the vehicle on their own; all three were treated at the scene for their minor injuries. As the vehicle was being stabilized, emergency responders heard a noise of what sounded like a rooster chicken coming from the inside. An extrication tool was used to get to the rooster which was freed and unhurt.
Troopers say excessive speed was the cause behind the crash.