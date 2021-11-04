MOSES LAKE - Families in need of winter coats can get some help this Saturday at the Coats 4 Kids distribution in Moses Lake.
Free coats will be distributed from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Chief Moses Middle School cafeteria, located at 1111 E. Nelson Road.
Children and adult sizes are available. There is a limit of four coats per family.
The Coats 4 Kids project is organized by the Rotary Club of Moses Lake and Cobie’s Fine Dry Cleaning, which cleaned all donated coats prior to Saturday’s event.
The Rotary Club typically distributes between 600 and 700 coats each year thanks to community donations. The Coats 4 Kids program has been held in Moses Lake since 1997.