MOSES LAKE - The Washington State Department of Transportation is set to add a roundabout at the intersection of state Route 17 and Grape Drive next summer.
The multi-lane roundabout will replace the current traffic light system at the intersection. The project is funded through WSDOT’s collision-reduction program and is expected to cost about $2.3 million.
WSDOT representatives say the SR 17/Grape Drive intersection has had three times the number of collisions compared to similar intersections. Between 2011 and 2020, more than 100 wrecks have been reported at the intersection.
After studying multiple safety solutions, WSDOT decided a roundabout was the best value in terms of cost and safety improvements. Studies have shown roundabouts reduce the number and severity of collisions.
The roundabout project will also include crosswalks, sidewalks around each corner of the intersection, a pedestrian route along the west side of Grape Drive, along with curb ramps and crosswalk improvements at the intersection of Grape Drive and Gary Street.
Construction is expected to take about three weeks and will include lane closures on both SR 17 and Grape Drive and a reduced speed limit.