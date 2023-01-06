QUINCY — Construction of a roundabout on state Route 28 west of Quincy is scheduled to begin in April
The one-lane roundabout is being added at the intersection of SR 28 and White Trail Road, about four miles west of Quincy, according to WSDOT. Lane shifts and flagger-controlled traffic, with delays, are required during construction, along with intermittent full closures of the intersection. The project is scheduled to start Monday, April 3.
WSDOT says the intersection was identified as a safety concern, with a high-rate of near-miss collisions where traffic is pulling out onto the highway from White Trail Road, which has become a popular route to bypass driving through Quincy.
The project is estimated to cost about $2.8 million, with Grant County receiving a $2.46 million grant from the Federal Highway Safety Improvement program to go toward the cost. The project is managed by WSDOT.
The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall.