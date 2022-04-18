ROYAL CITY - Royal City-based Cascade Organic Flour has donated more than 37 tons of organic whole wheat flour to Second Harvest.
Second Harvest, which is based in Spokane and serves eastern Washington, recently sent two semi-trucks to Cascade Organic flour to pick up the 75,000 pounds of flour.
“Cascade Organic Flour is pleased to donate nearly 15,000 5 pound bags of our organic whole wheat flour to 2nd Harvest, as we know that it is very much needed, and we wanted to do something proactive during this Easter season to help those in need,” stated Justin Brown, Cascade Organic Flour’s owner and CEO.
Second Harvest plans to distribute the donated flour to various food banks across eastern Washington.
Cascade Organic Flour is a family-owned producer of organic flour, organic wheat, organic dry edible beans and other organic crops in the state.