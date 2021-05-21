ROYAL CITY - As a dairy farmer, Austin Allred is passionate about what he does for a living; so much so, that he sees the value in his cows far beyond the meat and milk products they produce.
Austin Allred owns Royal Dairy in Royal City; a cow farm comprised of 6,000 heads of cattle.
Austin recently had an op-ed published in the Tri-City Herald regarding his take on how cows can help climate change. In a video posted on his Facebook, Austin says cows “are the key to carbon sequestration.”
“Cows make milk, meat, and manure,” Allred said in the video. “Manure is so important in the middle of this agriculture system for our soils. Our soils are so dependent on this organic matter; the nitrogen, the phosphorus, and potassium that you need to continuously feed the soil so they can continuously grow healthy plants.”
Allred says without good soil and good vegetation like trees and plants there is no carbon sequestration.
“It is soil that allows us to actually pull carbon out of the air and cows play a huge role in healthy soils.”
Allred says cows’ their compost, manure, worm casting help create healthier soils.
“Cows make a true, effective agriculture system,” Allred added.
Allred was awarded the US Dairy Sustainability Award in 2018.
The Tri-City Herald reports that Allred’s farm was one of the first in the country to use billions of warms that create clean water and high-value worm casings from cow excrement. The worms recycle the water by breaking down the bacteria, essentially cleaning the water.
In October of 2020, iFIBER ONE News covered Royal Dairy after Allred jumped into his manure lagoon that was reportedly clean enough to submerge himself into after it was cleaned by the worms.