ROYAL CITY - A nice getaway could be in the works for a local man who won big in Washington's Lottery this week. According to the Washington Lottery website, Jose C. bought a scratch ticket that netted him $20,000 after buying it from Brownie's Korner in Royal City on Road E. Jose won the money after winning the top prize in the Loteria scratch game. Out of the 5.4 million tickets printed, only five contain the $20,000 top prize.
Royal City fuel station sells $20,000-winning scratch ticket
- Shawn Goggins
