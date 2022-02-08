OLYMPIA - Washington Lottery’s ‘Lucky For Life’ scratch game is a subjective description, but nuisances aside, the grand prize in the game is worth a lot of money.
On Monday, Feb. 7, a shopper who frequents the Harvest Foods grocery store in Royal City turned in their winning scratch ticket that will earn them $750,000 before taxes.
A store employee says the person won the grand prize in the Lucky For Life game, which earns them $1,000 a week for life. However, if you do the math, the $1,000 per week would only span about 15 years given the total amount a person wins if they earn the top prize.
Store employees say the man who won was going to immediately drive to Olympia to claim his winnings because he didn’t want to risk it getting lost in the mail.