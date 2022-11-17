EPHRATA — A Royal City man is facing three felony charges in connection to a child pornography investigation.
Jose de Jesus Suarez Sotelo, 24, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and two counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Moses Lake police began investigating Suarez Sotelo in May of 2020 after an Internet Crimes Against Children CyberTip. The messaging app WhatsApp had reported child pornography that had been uploaded from an account.
Suarez Sotelo was contacted in 2021 after arriving back in the Royal City area from Mexico on a H2A Farm Worker Program visa. Police say he confirmed he had downloaded images of child pornography and was trading images in groups on WhatsApp.
Two cellphones were seized from Suarez Sotelo and police reported they found more than 60 images and 70 videos depicting child pornography. Many of the files showed children under the age of 10, according to Moses Lake police.
Suarez Sotelo is not yet in custody.