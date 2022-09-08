RENO, Nev. — A Royal City man was arrested in Nevada this week after state police seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl from his vehicle.
Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, remains in jail on multiple drug charges following his arrest on Monday. His bail has been set at $750,000, according to the Associated Press.
Rivas-Vizcarra was driving north on US-93, north of Ely just before 9 a.m. Monday when a state trooper conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation.
“During the stop, the trooper observed signs of possible criminal activity and requested consent to search the vehicle, which the driver consented to,” Nevada State Police Highway Patrol stated.
A game warden with the Nevada Department of Wildlife also assisted in the search of the car, which yielded about 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with a street value of about $3.6 million.
Rivas-Vizcarra was booked into jail for possession of a controlled substance — fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance and transporting a controlled substance that cannot be introduced into commerce.