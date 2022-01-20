MOSES LAKE - A Royal City man has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison on connection to multiple armed robberies and a shooting that left a deputy injured.
Jesus Torres pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to four counts of second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon, two counts of first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, drive-by shooting, felony eluding and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
A judge sentenced Torres to a total of 507 months — about 42 years — behind bars.
Moses Lake police initially responded the afternoon of Nov. 17, 2020 to Carniceria Madrigal on West Broadway Avenue after Torres entered the store and selected items to purchase. As the clerk opened the till, police say Torres brandished a pistol and demanded cash, making off with more than $900 before fleeing the store.
While police were investigating the first robbery, officers were notified of another armed robber at JRs Economart, also on West Broadway. Torres entered the store and immediately pulled out a pistol, pointing it at the clerk. Surveillance video shows Torres go behind the counter, pulling money from the till while demanding the clerk lie on the ground. Torres was able to take about $500, according to court records.
Moses Lake police, having several previous investigations involving Torres, immediately recognized him in the stores’ surveillance videos.
Just after midnight, a Grant County deputy passed Torres’ vehicle at he was approaching Ephrata, leading to a pursuit through town. Torres fired multiple shots from both a rifle and pistol during the pursuit. One shot penetrated the patrol vehicle of deputy Jeff Wentworth. The bullet fragment struck him in the foot. Wentworth underwent surgery to remove the fragment.
Moses Lake police were later contacted by the Douglas County detective who said they had a robbery the same night and the suspect matched what had happened in Moses Lake, according to court records.
Police again recognized Torres from surveillance pictures from BJs gas station in Rock Island. Torres took about $600 during the robbery.
“It was clear Torres had committed the Douglas County robbery before returning to Grant County and being located…” detectives wrote.
Police recovered a pistol and cash in Torres' vehicle. Bullets and shell casings were also scattered throughout the vehicle, according to court records. The AR15-type rifle was recovered in an alley in Ephrata after Torres had tossed it from the vehicle during the pursuit.
Torres was also linked to a fourth armed robbery, which occurred on Nov. 6, 2020, at the Royal City grocery store.
Torres’ brother, Jonathan Torres, is serving a 20-year prison sentenced for fatally shooting their father in 2018.