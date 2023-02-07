MESA - A Royal City man’s ill-fated attempt to ‘find a bathroom’ didn’t work out after deciding to drive atop railroad tracks instead of a road north of Mesa on Sunday.
Franklin County deputies say 41-year-old Jose Miguel Escobedo-Ramos of Royal City was found in a 2013 Ford Focus that had gotten stuck on railroad tracks; the stuck vehicle had been reported by BNSF at 5:22 p.m.
Deputies say Ramos drove the vehicle about 100 yards down the tracks and got high-centered on the rail line.
Deputies found Ramos in the vehicle as they approached the car. Ramos told authorities he had been “looking for a place to use the restroom.”
Ramos was cited for negligent driving and the car was towed.
The following day, it was discovered that the car Ramos was driving had been reported stolen out of Royal City. Royal City Police say the investigation into the matter uncovered that Ramos had taken the vehicle from an extended family member on Saturday without asking, prompting the owner to report it stolen.
The owner opted not to press charges against Ramos.
But as to why Ramos opted to drive on top of train tracks, Franklin County deputies say that remains a mystery.