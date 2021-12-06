LAKEWOOD - Top-ranked Royal won its second consecutive and 10th overall state championship on Saturday in a 41-0 rout over Eatonville.
Saturday’s game was the 12th this season where the Knights had a running-clock victory. Royal finishes the season 14-0, handing Eatonville their only loss on the season.
Royal tailback Avery Ellis finished the game with three rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown and scored on a bad snap on a punt attempt. His five touchdowns are a 1A state championship game record.
The Knights racked up 472 total yards and held Eatonville to just 48 total yards.
Royal led just 7-0 after one quarter but Ellis’ three touchdowns in the second quarter opened up a 27-0 lead at half. Ellis scored twice in the second half. Ellis finished with 175 rushing yards on 22 carries.
Knights quarterback Derek Bergeson was 12-for-18 for 169 yards and one passing touchdown while adding 121 yards and one touchdown on the ground. He also led the Royal defense with 10.5 tackles.
Royal has now won state titles in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2015-17, 2019 and now 2021. Wiley Allred has been coach for nine of the school’s 10 state titles.