ROYAL CITY - Police and school administrators in Royal City are sounding off about some unsavory activity on social media that appears to have ill effects on students and parents.
Educators in the small farming community say there are many fake Instagram and/or Snapchat accounts being created to represent Royal High School and include inappropriate photographs and language.
Apparently, the intent of these accounts is to “expose” students and capture them in sometimes embarrassing situations; situations such as sleeping in class, or photos of students that are manipulated or edited in an inappropriate manner and are reposted. Many of these photos are taken without the student’s consent.
Royal High School says it is now working with police in their investigation of the “expose” accounts.
The Royal School District released the following message to parents in the area:
“If parents want to reach out to police to make a report, please call dispatch at 509-762-1160. We encourage parents/guardians to get involved and stay engaged with your student’s online activities. It is important to note that expose accounts like this only gain traction when others share, friend, screenshot, or repost. The best way to stop this is for students to block, delete, unfriend, not share, and not ‘friend’ users they do not know. Additionally, most social media platforms include a Help Center section with numerous safety tips and resources for reporting. (For example, please visit help.instagram.com and see the “Staying Safe” section.) As always, thank you for your partnership as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students.”
Earlier this year, iFIBER ONE News reported on similar investigations by police into social media accounts representing schools in the Quincy School District. There have also been reports about issues within the Moses Lake School District.