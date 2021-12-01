ROYAL CITY - Royal High School football is looking for its 10th state championship on Saturday while Almira Coulee Hartline is back in the 1B state championship game.
The undefeated Royal Knights knocked off King’s 35-14 in the semifinal round of the 1A state tournament. The Knights face off against Eatonville, coming off a 38-6 win over Lynden Christian, in the title game on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon in Lakewood.
Royal is 13-0 on the season and has outscored their opponents 700-47. The 14 points allowed against King’s was the most allowed in a game by the Knights all season.
Almira Coulee Hartline, which last won a state champion in 2017, is also undefeated this year and outscoring their opponents 642-159. The Warriors beat Naselle 68-32 in the semifinal round and match up against Quilcene in the championship game on Saturday at noon in Tacoma.