SOAP LAKE - An RV and several vehicles were destroyed by fire Friday afternoon near Soap Lake.
Grant County Fire District 7 responded about 12:45 p.m. Friday to a reported vehicle fire at 17350 Road B.5. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large RV fully-engulfed in flames, according to fire district officials.
The fire quickly spread to nearby vehicles including a boat, a passenger vehicle, a Jeep and a pickup truck.
No structures were damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Grant County Fire District 13 and the Ephrata Fire Department provided mutual aid to get the fire under control. Firefighters were on scene until about 2:45 p.m.